EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 42 3.82 N/A 2.32 16.62 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 2 0.10 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 38.6% -5.2%

Volatility and Risk

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sanchez Midstream Partners LP are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. EQM Midstream Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

$41.67 is EQM Midstream Partners LP’s average price target while its potential upside is 46.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares and 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has -10.96% weaker performance while Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 13.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors EQM Midstream Partners LP beats Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.