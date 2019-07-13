EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 44 5.88 N/A 2.32 19.36 CNX Midstream Partners LP 15 3.53 N/A 1.96 7.85

In table 1 we can see EQM Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CNX Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EQM Midstream Partners LP. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. EQM Midstream Partners LP is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has EQM Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 40% 13.7%

Risk and Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. CNX Midstream Partners LP’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, CNX Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. EQM Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for EQM Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00 CNX Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is EQM Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EQM Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 41.1% and 52.8% respectively. About 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP 3.96% -2.52% 4.86% -5% -16.51% 3.72% CNX Midstream Partners LP 4.27% 0.79% -2.97% -14.84% -20.93% -5.53%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while CNX Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats on 10 of the 11 factors CNX Midstream Partners LP.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.