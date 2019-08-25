Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Valuation Declined While Williams Jones & Associates Has Decreased by $869,078 Its Holding; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted Its Position

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 18,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 42,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 61,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 595,031 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 177,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 842,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 664,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.51 million shares traded or 19.49% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 194,724 shares to 721,867 shares, valued at $53.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sponsored (NYSE:BUD) by 49,003 shares to 702,802 shares, valued at $59.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) by 19,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,861 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

