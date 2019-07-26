Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Value Rose While Telemus Capital Lowered Position by $303,600; Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Stock Value Rose While Parnassus Investments Has Lifted Its Holding

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 124,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.08M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.27 million, up from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 4.24M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,835 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 14,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 270,080 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23,147 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $246.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 497,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

