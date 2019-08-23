Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Price Declined While Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Oakmont Partners Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Cut by $301,265

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $281.87. About 2.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 525,301 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares to 49,397 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.32 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 492,217 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $73.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 398,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

