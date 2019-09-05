Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Lifted Its Position by $302,910; Hillsdale Investment Management Cut Its Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Position by $322,119 as Valuation Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) by 90.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 15,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.09% . The institutional investor held 1,661 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kewaunee Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 2,030 shares traded. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) has declined 43.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 418,076 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 2,900 shares to 3,250 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv (NYSE:SJR) by 155,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold KEQU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.28 million shares or 6.49% less from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 34,446 shares. 5,300 are owned by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Vanguard Group holds 86,143 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Carroll Fin Assocs has 0.01% invested in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) for 4,800 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 216,802 shares. 21,232 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0% in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 197,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% stake. 18,635 are owned by Blackrock. 1 are owned by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU). Perritt Management Incorporated accumulated 35,591 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,967 activity.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares to 170,867 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 23,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,345 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 612 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc. 244,842 are owned by Jennison Assocs Lc. Cushing Asset LP holds 1.93% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.23 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,790 shares. Cohen Steers Inc reported 239,763 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 1.90M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6.15% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 422,391 are held by Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 41,991 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.08M shares stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 532 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has invested 1.62% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). The Illinois-based Castleark Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

