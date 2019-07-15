Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Upped Stake; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Masco (MAS) by $1.04 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 807,878 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 501.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 340,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,591 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, up from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 74,088 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt LP reported 24,944 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 20,566 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 5,213 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Captrust Finance Advisors owns 2,116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 121,316 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1,600 shares. 15,000 are held by Financial Grp Inc. First Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 228,757 shares. Evergreen Management Llc has invested 0.46% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Goodwin Daniel L owns 11,300 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 18,281 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 235,450 shares to 656,346 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 718,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 24,300 shares to 57,160 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital LP accumulated 18,217 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 156,060 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc accumulated 41,110 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,610 shares. Putnam Fl Management reported 0.13% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc Ww Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 49,376 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 48,971 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 15,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Investment has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 6,055 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.03% or 83,406 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 691 shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Co has 4,493 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 13,574 shares.

