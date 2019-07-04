Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Holding; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 62,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.61M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 501.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 340,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,591 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, up from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 208,726 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 202,375 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $33.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 235,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,346 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 65,611 shares to 2.97M shares, valued at $70.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).