Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Decreased Position by $31.74 Million; Castleark Management Boosted Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position by $1.25 Million; Valuation Rose

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 24,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 125,699 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 101,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 31,917 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 110,060 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. On Thursday, May 30 Mitchell Kevin J bought $356,409 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 7,349 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.27% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,641 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 270,089 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Diversified Com reported 12,677 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ent Fincl Services Corp stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Conning stated it has 0.06% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Cwm Limited Liability owns 2,000 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Energy Income Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 8,171 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 9,418 shares. Natixis invested in 9,332 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,000 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Principal Financial Group accumulated 169,765 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 213,886 shares to 161,966 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 359,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,655 shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.71% or 144,789 shares. Cv Starr And has 65,000 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 33,067 were reported by Stifel. Raymond James Advsr has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Goldman Sachs holds 0.11% or 8.23M shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.11% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). American Fincl Grp Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 15,000 shares. New York-based Apollo Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pinnacle Holdg Llc invested in 65,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny reported 240,553 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited invested in 20,566 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Brookfield Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.50 million shares.