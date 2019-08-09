Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Boosted Position by $579,600; Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $620,100 as Stock Value Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 422,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50M, up from 409,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 33,275 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463,000, down from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $153.9. About 316,402 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,981 shares to 36,652 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 101,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,889 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview Limited Partnership invested in 1.45% or 50,000 shares. 18,184 were reported by Van Eck Assocs. Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru owns 11,090 shares. Westwood Group invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated owns 95,192 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 85,676 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.24% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Investors holds 0.28% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 38,500 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsr LP holds 1.21% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 1.84M shares. Pinnacle Lc holds 0% or 65,065 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Harvest Fund Advsr Limited owns 137,717 shares. Alps Incorporated invested 2.57% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 15,000 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $895.00M for 13.64 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imv Inc by 652,000 shares to 6.80M shares, valued at $27.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 592,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.25% or 93,159 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors reported 1,275 shares stake. Diversified Com holds 6,367 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank holds 13,551 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cibc World holds 0.07% or 53,400 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.14% or 18,318 shares. Columbus Circle owns 263,281 shares. Fmr Ltd has 0.17% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 53,024 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 127,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd holds 61,850 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

