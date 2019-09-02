Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Share Value Declined While Walnut Private Equity Partners Increased by $1.93 Million Its Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Its Mattel (MAT) Stake by $123.43 Million

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 738,925 shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 56.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 26.38 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.92M, up from 16.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 4.08M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 12/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: MATTEL CLOSURE AFFECTS 143 JOBS; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Margo Georgiadis to step down. Ynon Kreiz will replace her; 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru holds 20,840 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Mngmt has 68,421 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Assocs invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,200 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsr Lc. Bessemer Gp invested in 250 shares. Apollo Mgmt Hldg Lp has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Invesco invested in 0% or 121,316 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 432,792 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc has 278,683 shares. 16,533 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. 1,600 are owned by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Md Sass has invested 0.28% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pnc Fin Svcs Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 114,363 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Ltd Llc invested 0.21% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Bluemountain reported 3,037 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 16,211 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 20,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.17% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Parkside Savings Bank Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 47,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 1.42 million shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 57 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Parametric Associate Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).