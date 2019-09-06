EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) Reaches $28.89 Yearly Low; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has 1.26 Sentiment

The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) hit a new 52-week low and has $26.58 target or 8.00% below today’s $28.89 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $5.99 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $26.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $479.44 million less. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 235,438 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 520 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 414 decreased and sold their positions in Lockheed Martin Corp. The funds in our database now own: 214.10 million shares, down from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lockheed Martin Corp in top ten holdings increased from 19 to 20 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 369 Increased: 384 New Position: 136.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream Partners has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.67’s average target is 44.24% above currents $28.89 stock price. EQT Midstream Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM Midstream Partners, LP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Spirit Of America reported 1.62% stake. Conning accumulated 75,759 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Company has 1.76% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 422,391 shares. Qs has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Linscomb And Williams owns 7,008 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Pnc Finance Services Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 612 shares. Cohen Steers has invested 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cv Starr Trust has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arcadia Mgmt Mi reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.13% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.96 million for 6.75 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.22 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Oakmont Corp holds 10.53% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation for 249,111 shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 57,800 shares or 5.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 5.58% invested in the company for 10,923 shares. The California-based Cypress Funds Llc has invested 4.76% in the stock. First Western Capital Management Co, a California-based fund reported 1,003 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.22 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 18.85 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

