Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position Maintained by Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc; Foyston Gordon & Payne Cut Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.74 Million

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 449,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 41,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 226,756 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, down from 268,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

