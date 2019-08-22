Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position Held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc; Windward Capital Management Company Has Increased Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake by $376,464 as Stock Value Declined

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 2.99 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 311,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.20M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 1.13M shares traded or 89.14% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ETRN and EQM Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream: Outline On Mountain Valley Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equitrans Midstream Acquires 100% Ownership of EQGP – Business Wire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 32,500 shares to 790,249 shares, valued at $101.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,316 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

