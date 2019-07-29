Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Market Value Rose While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Raised Holding by $302,910; Columbia Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in At&T (T) by $382,695 as Share Value Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 99,023 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 11.50M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mngmt has invested 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sigma Inv Counselors has 70,083 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shine Invest Advisory Ser accumulated 3,893 shares. Martin And Com Tn reported 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabelli And Invest Advisers Incorporated reported 50,700 shares. Davis R M stated it has 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zacks Investment Management stated it has 1.95M shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. First Savings Bank Of Newtown stated it has 83,420 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp accumulated 0.27% or 53,956 shares. Golub Gp Limited holds 0.17% or 63,585 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Inc has 7.62 million shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 10,548 shares. 7,790 are owned by Addison.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 7,008 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd holds 78,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers stated it has 239,763 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Groesbeck Investment Nj owns 17,800 shares. 1,000 were reported by Optimum Inv. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 5,213 shares. 7,754 are held by Stephens Ar. Sg Americas Ltd owns 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 19,823 shares. Ftb reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Salient Cap Advisors Limited Com reported 1.12% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Us Bank De owns 13,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd reported 60,880 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2.08M shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.24% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Conning has 0.11% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 75,759 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 5,996 shares to 121,612 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 85,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,867 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).