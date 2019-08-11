Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding Has Lifted by Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc; As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined, Orbimed Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 227,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.62M, down from 245,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 41,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 93,529 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 300,788 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 14,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,300 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. Moreover, Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 19,600 shares. Mariner Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 50,174 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc owns 7,008 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,961 shares. King Luther Capital holds 0% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 844,207 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 78,033 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 124,139 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.90 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 163,533 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 393,500 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $22.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 269,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.23% or 1.00M shares. Bp Pcl has invested 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,135 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 220 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.63% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 206,966 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.16% stake. 3.11 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca reported 4.66% stake. First Trust Lp reported 475,706 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 300 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. 654 are owned by Lincoln Corporation. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru Co stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Patten Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Norinchukin National Bank The owns 28,321 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

