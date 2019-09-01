Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Position Held by Baskin Financial Services Inc

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 69,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 738,925 shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG) by 139,057 shares to 8.30 million shares, valued at $122.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 38,922 shares stake. Pinnacle Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 60,354 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 8,343 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 98,395 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 16,533 shares. Birchview Ltd Partnership has 1.45% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 50,000 shares. 391,946 were reported by American Century. Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 13,400 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York holds 447,839 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt accumulated 64,706 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQM Midstream Partners, LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream to buy stakes in Marcellus-Utica pipelines for $1B – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equitrans Midstream to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Inc owns 7,252 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Newfocus Fin Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 3.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Girard Ptnrs Limited owns 812 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc reported 76,990 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 850,096 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 0.01% or 571 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.33% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 924,632 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strs Ohio stated it has 235,590 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,444 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,609 shares. Franklin stated it has 0.49% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.24% or 22,416 shares in its portfolio.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.