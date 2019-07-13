Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $579,600 as Stock Rose; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.64M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 12/04/2018 – Australia’s AMA Group to sell vehicle panel repair business to Blackstone for $394.9 mln; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA MOU NON BINDING; 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.50 million, up from 409,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 449,228 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.80M for 19.18 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 6,659 shares to 25,098 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,684 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).