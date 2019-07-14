EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 44 5.88 N/A 2.32 19.36 Noble Midstream Partners LP 34 2.45 N/A 3.96 8.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of EQM Midstream Partners LP and Noble Midstream Partners LP. Noble Midstream Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQM Midstream Partners LP. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. EQM Midstream Partners LP is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8%

Analyst Recommendations

EQM Midstream Partners LP and Noble Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00 Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 11.94% upside potential and a consensus target price of $48. Meanwhile, Noble Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $41, while its potential upside is 21.73%. The data provided earlier shows that Noble Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than EQM Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.1% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.72% of Noble Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Noble Midstream Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP 3.96% -2.52% 4.86% -5% -16.51% 3.72% Noble Midstream Partners LP 1.75% -14.27% 0.82% -16.16% -34.26% 10.78%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Noble Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats EQM Midstream Partners LP on 6 of the 10 factors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.