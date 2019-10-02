EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EQM Midstream Partners LP has 40.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand EQM Midstream Partners LP has 97.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have EQM Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 268,671,193.02% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares EQM Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 83.10M 31 16.62 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

EQM Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for EQM Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.00 2.57

With average price target of $39.5, EQM Midstream Partners LP has a potential upside of 24.72%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 28.76%. The analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that EQM Midstream Partners LP’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while EQM Midstream Partners LP’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s peers Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Volatility and Risk

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

EQM Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s rivals beat EQM Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 6 factors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.