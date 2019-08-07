EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Contrasting side by side

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 44 4.41 N/A 2.32 16.62 Genesis Energy L.P. 22 0.89 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EQM Midstream Partners LP and Genesis Energy L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4% -1%

Risk & Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners LP is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Genesis Energy L.P.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Genesis Energy L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Genesis Energy L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

EQM Midstream Partners LP and Genesis Energy L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 5 0 2.00 Genesis Energy L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a consensus target price of $42.25, and a 28.69% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Genesis Energy L.P. is $23.5, which is potential 15.82% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that EQM Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than Genesis Energy L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Genesis Energy L.P. are owned by institutional investors. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 97.5%. Competitively, Genesis Energy L.P. has 12.35% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while Genesis Energy L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 10 factors Genesis Energy L.P.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.