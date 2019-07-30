EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Comparison side by side

Both EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 44 5.61 N/A 2.32 19.36 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 35 0.78 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has EQM Midstream Partners LP and Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0.00% -2.4% -0.7%

Risk and Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s beta is 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP. Its rival Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00 Crestwood Equity Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 17.33% for EQM Midstream Partners LP with consensus target price of $48. On the other hand, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s potential downside is -3.55% and its consensus target price is $35. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, EQM Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.1% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, Crestwood Equity Partners LP has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP 3.96% -2.52% 4.86% -5% -16.51% 3.72% Crestwood Equity Partners LP 2.91% -3.51% 10.61% 8.52% 21.01% 29.2%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Crestwood Equity Partners LP.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats Crestwood Equity Partners LP on 7 of the 9 factors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. Its Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The companyÂ’s Marketing, Supply and Logistics Operations segment provides NGL and crude oil storage, and marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. It also manufactures mined salt for food, industrial, and pharmaceutical uses. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 516 million cubic feet of natural gas/day of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 294,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 48,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity, as well as 79.3 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity and 1.4 Bcf/d of pipeline transportation capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a subsidiary of Crestwood Holdings LLC.