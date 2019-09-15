EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 41 4.17 N/A 2.32 16.62 Antero Midstream Corporation 11 7.89 N/A 0.30 30.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Corporation. Antero Midstream Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EQM Midstream Partners LP. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. EQM Midstream Partners LP is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.4%

Liquidity

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Antero Midstream Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Antero Midstream Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Antero Midstream Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price is $41.67, while its potential upside is 34.20%. Competitively Antero Midstream Corporation has a consensus target price of $12.2, with potential upside of 69.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Antero Midstream Corporation looks more robust than EQM Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 56.1% of Antero Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 97.5% are EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Antero Midstream Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Antero Midstream Corporation beats EQM Midstream Partners LP.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.