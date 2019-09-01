EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) Contrasting side by side

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 42 3.96 N/A 2.32 16.62 American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EQM Midstream Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for EQM Midstream Partners LP and American Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00 American Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $42.25, while its potential upside is 39.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares and 57.13% of American Midstream Partners LP shares. About 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.72% of American Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has -10.96% weaker performance while American Midstream Partners LP has 72.94% stronger performance.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats American Midstream Partners LP on 6 of the 7 factors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.