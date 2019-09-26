EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Hit By UBS Upgrade; Servicesource International Has 0.5 Sentiment

Servicesource International Inc (SREV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 22 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 44 sold and reduced their stakes in Servicesource International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 56.98 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Servicesource International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

Stock research analysts at UBS’s research division boosted EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)‘s stock from a Neutral to Buy on Thursday morning.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.0067 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8946. About 55,166 shares traded. ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) has declined 73.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SREV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF COO; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Service; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; New Regional Presidents Named; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: ServiceSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 05/03/2018 ServiceSource Announces Continued Growth and Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Japan Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ ServiceSource International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SREV); 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE COO BRIAN DELANEY TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE JUN. 30

Hcsf Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. for 5.52 million shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 6.63 million shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 5.26 million shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.43% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

More notable recent ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ServiceSource Extends Digital Commerce Capabilities Across its Solutions Portfolio – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) And Trying To Stomach The 78% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Servicesource International Inc (SREV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Big downtown employer scouts for new office space – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceSource International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $84.17 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 1.09 million shares traded or 39.62% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.59 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equitrans Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners Support Industry Efforts to Continue Reducing Methane Emissions – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline gets FERC OK for water crossing changes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Need To Avoid EQM Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners, LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.98 million for 7.36 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EQM Midstream Partners, LP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 15,775 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 76,472 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harvest Fund Advisors Lc stated it has 328,161 shares. Cincinnati stated it has 33,220 shares. 35,930 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Zimmer Partners Lp reported 941,368 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Md Sass Investors Service owns 38,500 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 1,026 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mendel Money Management has 23,634 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 61,933 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Evergreen Mngmt Limited holds 0.4% or 95,035 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 14.76M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream Partners has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 25.32% above currents $31.52 stock price. EQT Midstream Partners had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse.