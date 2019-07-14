Eqis Capital Management Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Decreased Its Holding by $143.39 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 580,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371.83 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 3,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 16,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor –

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $3.91 million was made by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 359,507 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 25,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

