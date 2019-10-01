Eqis Capital Management Upped Its Position in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Reaves W H & Company Holds Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI)

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 8,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 122,674 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, up from 114,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 802,913 shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 34.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 1,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 4,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 299,583 shares to 523,507 shares, valued at $38.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 372,369 shares to 216,196 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 15,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,670 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

