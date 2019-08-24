Eqis Capital Management Upped Its Pitney Bowes (PBI) Position; Conestoga Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Trex Co (TREX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 2238.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 318,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 332,696 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 14,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $652.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 3.16 million shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.57 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 713,275 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,567 shares to 3,868 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 89,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,933 shares, and cut its stake in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd accumulated 12,971 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 21,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,656 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 3.07 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei invested in 8,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 226,725 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 60,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 515,470 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited reported 177,582 shares. Johnson Fin Grp Inc invested in 0% or 3,900 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 547,587 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 18,630 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 36,382 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton has invested 0.05% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13,714 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Whittier Tru holds 2,958 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,146 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 115 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 10,371 shares. Regions Financial has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 189,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 883,633 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.18M shares or 2.02% of its portfolio.

