Eqis Capital Management Upped Deere & Co (DE) Position By $310,527; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted By $9.69 Million Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 262.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 215,264 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 297,400 shares with $13.54M value, up from 82,136 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.84 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 55.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc acquired 1,953 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 5,488 shares with $877,000 value, up from 3,535 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $54.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.95M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, June 24. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Wednesday, February 13 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 20 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, June 17. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. UBS has “Buy” rating and $177 target. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 22 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Friday, March 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $64 target in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral”. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, February 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $57 target. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. 100,000 shares were bought by NOLAN PETER J, worth $4.30 million.

