Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) as Stock Value Declined; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 9,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 5,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 14,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 5,819 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 26/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO LAUNCH OF PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 568,088 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 10,737 shares to 155,607 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Continues its Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Levetiracetam in 0.54% Sodium Chloride Injection 1500mg/100mL Due to Mislabeling – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Announces the Appointment of Marc Kikuchi to Lead Its Generics Business in North America – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces USFDA Final Approval and Launch of Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film in the U.S. Market – Business Wire” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Advaxis Offering, Roche’s Spark Tender Offer Extended, Ascendis Earnings – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Reddy’s launches generic Lyrica in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.