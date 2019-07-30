Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Chesapeake Utils (CPK) as Share Price Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Increased Its Huntsman (HUN) Position by $16.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 3,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,282 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 6,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.23. About 69,132 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 101.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 764,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20M, up from 755,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 3.46 million shares traded or 38.05% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com holds 761 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 420,287 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.46M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 305,722 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 408,705 shares. 151,396 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd. 2,655 are held by Reilly Advsr. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 85,738 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.27% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 295,195 shares. Envestnet Asset has 255,419 shares. Verity Asset holds 0.35% or 13,365 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 851 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,553 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 18,093 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Pitcairn reported 0.04% stake. Rmb Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 23,136 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 27,076 shares or 0% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 2,612 shares. Ameritas Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Magnetar Financial Ltd Co owns 2,782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 13,698 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 9,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Fruth Invest Mngmt owns 23,526 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs has 25,914 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com owns 7,915 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

