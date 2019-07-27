Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Its Lennox Intl (LII) Holding; Valinor Management Has Increased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position By $1.58 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Lennox Intl Inc (LII) stake by 30.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 1,154 shares as Lennox Intl Inc (LII)’s stock rose 12.62%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 2,605 shares with $689,000 value, down from 3,759 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc now has $10.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $263.06. About 192,787 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 27/03/2018 – Reggaeton duo Zion y Lennox round out Kaya Fest Line-up; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Valinor Management Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 8,470 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 536,470 shares with $100.26 million value, up from 528,000 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $50.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 736 shares. 1,910 were reported by Horan Ltd Limited Liability Company. 154,776 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Co. First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 4,320 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parkside Bancorp owns 2,823 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.29% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,001 were reported by Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fulton State Bank Na owns 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,127 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 60,582 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 20,000 shares. Geode Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.46M shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,677 shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117. 4,761 shares were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph, worth $858,097.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 38,038 shares to 120,528 valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 57,656 shares and now owns 71,879 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,767 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,322 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 18,438 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 9,600 shares. The Michigan-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,190 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 101,971 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 100 shares. Smithfield Trust Company has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fort Lp reported 3,954 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company holds 92,446 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 10,345 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).