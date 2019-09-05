Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Irobot (IRBT) Holding By $1.16 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Encana (ECA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Irobot Corp (IRBT) stake by 50.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 9,888 shares as Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s stock declined 28.71%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 9,624 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 19,512 last quarter. Irobot Corp now has $1.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 663,696 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Pimco Etf Tr (LTPZ) stake by 37,145 shares to 47,215 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fidelity (FNCL) stake by 21,955 shares and now owns 55,631 shares. Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) was raised too.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.31M for 25.96 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.01% or 12,114 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.16% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 37,214 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Cornerstone Advisors reported 11 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Com reported 8,500 shares stake. 15,800 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,332 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability reported 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 10,723 shares. Primecap Ca, California-based fund reported 4.13M shares.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity. Shares for $2.11M were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J.

Among 3 analysts covering iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. iRobot has $96 highest and $7500 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 40.58% above currents $60.23 stock price. iRobot had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $96 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Sidoti upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $8300 target in Thursday, August 29 report.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. The firm owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It has a 4.34 P/E ratio. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi.

