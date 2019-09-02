Eqis Capital Management Stake In Philip Morris Intl (PM) Was Has Increased; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Washington Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $313,200

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 127.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 6,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 12,242 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 16.12M shares traded or 1558.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $150.52M for 22.60 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 11,528 shares. Brandywine Management Llc invested in 26 shares. 117 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Moreover, First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 30,490 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Lp has 0.5% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bessemer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,296 shares. Capital World has invested 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Street owns 2.44 million shares. Fdx Advisors holds 621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments owns 47,481 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Prtn reported 210,774 shares stake.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 8,131 shares. National Asset Management Inc has 22,256 shares. Scotia Capital reported 21,168 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 235 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,133 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 16,937 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 0.2% or 8,901 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 11,637 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 35,263 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.58% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability holds 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2,676 shares. Kepos Cap Lp accumulated 78,337 shares. Btc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,097 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).