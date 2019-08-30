Eqis Capital Management Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose; Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Equus Total Return (EQS) by $303,687

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 14,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 8,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 1.31 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table)

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.30% . The hedge fund held 172,477 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 476,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Equus Total Return Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09 million market cap company. It closed at $1.76 lastly. It is down 35.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,374 shares to 8,803 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 11,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,693 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold EQS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 22,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 895,000 shares stake. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Com owns 67,154 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 34,529 shares. Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Bulldog Invsts Limited owns 172,477 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 17,286 were reported by Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Com. 71,304 are held by Wynnefield Capital. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) for 92,659 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 52,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Family Invs Inc holds 243,803 shares. Shufro Rose Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,082 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).