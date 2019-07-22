Eqis Capital Management Stake in Aes (AES) Trimmed by $631,206 as Market Valuation Declined; As Zendesk (Call) (ZEN) Stock Value Rose, Jane Street Group Boosted Holding

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Call) (ZEN) by 237.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 17,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 7,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 1.05 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 35,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,039 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 119,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 3.37M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.19 million shares to 566,000 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,048 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Put) (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.47 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 1,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 37,934 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 2,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 1.04 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 60.37 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 971,817 shares. Pnc Fincl Services reported 216,305 shares. North Star Asset accumulated 1.32% or 899,220 shares. 7.35M are owned by Invesco Ltd. Evergreen Management Ltd Com holds 11,046 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 99,375 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Lc accumulated 0.05% or 20,083 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.15% or 105,957 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

