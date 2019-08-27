Eqis Capital Management Raised Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $310,527; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosted Its Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 55.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 5,488 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, up from 3,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 852,396 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 3.43M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27,678 shares to 55,387 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 40,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,267 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Da Davidson has 124,559 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 12,007 were reported by Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Llc. Shine Invest Advisory owns 320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric invested in 1.07M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,983 shares. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls reported 1,512 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 1,280 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Florida-based Butensky & Cohen Finance Security has invested 1.3% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lincoln National holds 3,444 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2,143 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 5,320 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd invested in 0.04% or 5,574 shares. 223,664 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 250,032 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,613 shares to 22,810 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,814 shares, and cut its stake in 1Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa invested in 3,842 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based Personal Capital has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Maple Mngmt Incorporated invested in 227,770 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 2,800 shares. Patten owns 16,300 shares. Synovus Fin has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 43,151 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 262,424 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 104,908 shares stake. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com holds 13,680 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,799 shares. New York-based Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.47% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 57,897 shares. Ifrah Ser has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Johnson Grp Incorporated invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

