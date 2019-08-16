Eqis Capital Management Raised Position in Flowserve (FLS); Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292,000, down from 3,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 562,371 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by Marathon CLO Xl Ltd; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s removes the ratings on certain CUSlPs of Payne County Independent School District 56 (Perkins-Tryon), OK, Combined Purpose Building Bonds of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 31/05/2018 – EPP N.V. OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $161.8 Million Of Alt-A Rmbs Issued In 2003 And 2004; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CCL INDUSTRIES’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK IS NOW STA; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $91.2 Million Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued From 2015 To 2016; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Belarus’ Ratings To B3 From Caa1; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 IFSR TO CPIC ALLIANZ, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Ohio’s $300 Mln GO Bonds, Ser. 2018A

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 43,752 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 29,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 926,097 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman And Commerce Limited invested in 0.46% or 1.79 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 6,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.03% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Aviva Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 49,377 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Colonial Trust has invested 0.43% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ls Inv Advsrs invested in 6,940 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 8.51M shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 204,088 shares. 54,647 are held by Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability. Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 12,013 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 355 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,496 shares to 12,173 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 10,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,795 shares, and cut its stake in Advisorshares Tr (MINC).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Flowserve, Sees Sustained EPS Growth Through 2022 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flowserve to Provide General Maintenance Services for Shell-Operated Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Facility – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Is Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 18,035 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,245 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 1,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 13,117 shares. Bluemar Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Blair William & Com Il has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 42,329 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 394 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 12,778 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 38,158 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Da Davidson Company, Montana-based fund reported 84,021 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc owns 1,821 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Agf Investments holds 1.98% or 971,366 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Cap Management reported 0.2% stake.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Financial Group Inc (Holding Co) (NYSE:AFG) by 7,746 shares to 21,556 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).