Eqis Capital Management Raised Its Position in Watsco (WSO) by $311,493; Parsley Energy (PE) Share Price Declined While Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased by $3.82 Million Its Stake

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 66.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $780,000, up from 2,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $170.2. About 68,531 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 201,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 660,290 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55 million, up from 459,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 1.88 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,934 shares to 17,660 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,966 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 8,727 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 117,333 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 95 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 0.08% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 268,063 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 59,744 shares. Vision Capital invested in 2,631 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 73,219 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 10,473 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru owns 2,932 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 11,812 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Bartlett Limited Company holds 0% or 12 shares. Fenimore Asset owns 60,887 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 1,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & has 0.25% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 467,571 shares to 44,854 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,487 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.