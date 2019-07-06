Eqis Capital Management Raised By $348,032 Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Capital International Sarl Cut Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding

Capital International Sarl decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 18.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 4,200 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 1.80%. The Capital International Sarl holds 18,830 shares with $2.25M value, down from 23,030 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $14.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.81. About 1.14 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Has Acted Swiftly and Effectively in the Face of Unforeseeable Circumstances; 06/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Comments on ISS Report; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Clement Will Oversee the Company’s Diversity and Inclusion Efforts; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU 2017 EPS HK$0.71; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts board member at center of proxy battle won’t seek re-election; second director resigns; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – RESULTS REFLECT COMPANY’S ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD (“ASC 606”), EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Pushes to Oust Director in Post-Scandal Overhaul; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Credit Pact That Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Wynn Resorts Board for Concealing Decades-Long Pattern of Sexual Harassment, Abuse, and Misconduc

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 19.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc acquired 2,719 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 16,440 shares with $2.12M value, up from 13,721 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $113.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 9,236 shares to 27,707 valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Relx Plc stake by 44,209 shares and now owns 31,561 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, January 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $140 target.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5. 9,620 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kingfisher Cap, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,153 shares. Haverford Trust reported 2.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 12,772 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Bkd Wealth Llc holds 57,290 shares. Of Virginia Va owns 29,052 shares. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 88,252 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Company owns 112,143 shares. Town Country Bancshares Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wafra invested in 118,673 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Wesbanco Natl Bank has invested 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fairfield Bush & stated it has 2,927 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Harvey Cap Mngmt reported 2,841 shares stake. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 8,265 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity. MADDOX MATT sold $2.35 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of Wynn Resorts Popped 15.5% in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts News: Why WYNN Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, LYB, DAL – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Wynn Resorts, Rite Aid, and Acacia Communications Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: WYNN,TTM,JMU,COTY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Nomura maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $146 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, January 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 8.