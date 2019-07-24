Eqis Capital Management Position In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Has Raised; Linscomb & Williams Has Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $317,824 as Shares Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 8,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 7.16M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 37,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 2.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares to 188,329 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Corporation invested in 25,696 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 0.37% or 100,975 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 70,754 are owned by South State Corporation. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd has 2,159 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Plancorp Limited Com accumulated 2,823 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management owns 59,870 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 5,297 shares. Smith Salley Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 96,323 shares. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or invested in 29,675 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Telos Cap has invested 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,963 shares to 12,136 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 14,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,294 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore accumulated 98,943 shares or 3.63% of the stock. 75,190 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. 445,429 are owned by Polaris Cap Management Lc. Menora Mivtachim reported 851,422 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.41% or 17,269 shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Lc owns 19,650 shares. 17,385 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advsr. Lau Limited Liability Com has invested 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartline Invest owns 15,338 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,407 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc reported 52,595 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 9,742 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 150.20 million shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Cap invested in 2.16% or 18,830 shares.