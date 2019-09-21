Eqis Capital Management Maintains Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMLP) Stake Maintained by Salient Capital Advisors Llc

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMLP) by 383.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 51,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.59% . The institutional investor held 64,483 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 13,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 264,321 shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,446 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 19,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition of Martin Transport, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Midstream sells East Texas Pipeline for $17.5M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

