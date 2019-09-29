Eqis Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $364,430; Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Boosted Its Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 437,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 666,136 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 36,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 331,647 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 368,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 05/04/2018 – UK DEMAND AMONG FLEET CAR BUYERS FELL 15 PCT, PRIVATE BUYERS DOWN 16.5 PCT IN MARCH; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fatal U.S. self-driving auto accident raises novel legal questions; 11/05/2018 – Ford’s April China vehicle sales slump 26 pct y/y; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GM, Ford rally after tariff warning; 28/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Ford begins forging a Corktown campus; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS NOW EXPECT 8 PCT ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY 2020, TWO YEARS EARLIER THAN PREVIOUS TARGET; 13/04/2018 – FORD SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES -11 PCT Y/Y, VS -30 PCT IN FEB; 01/05/2018 – Ford Motor April U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Down 4.7%; 04/05/2018 – UK NEW CAR DIESEL DEMAND FELL 25 PCT IN APRIL- INDUSTRY BODY SMMT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Ab has 295,360 shares. 218,729 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP holds 0.59% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential reported 0.02% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 62,400 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. 7.17M are owned by State Street. Blackrock owns 12.42M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Co owns 800,031 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). California Employees Retirement System owns 307,711 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta Cap reported 44,891 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 5.66 million shares stake. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine: Profit For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brandywine Realty Trust declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2017. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$14.53, Is It Time To Put Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 99,630 shares to 723,820 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (Call) (NYSE:MGM) by 415,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 10,652 shares to 26,285 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Ford Stock for Big Dividends and Improving Auto Sales – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ford Is Racing Against a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ford Doesn’t Deserve Its New Junk Credit Rating – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rivian finds a new investor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.