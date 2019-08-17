Eqis Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $431,156; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Loeb Partners Boosted Its Holding

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 956 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 2,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 3,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $461.05. About 52,451 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.08% or 101,153 shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt has 484,320 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Mercantile Tru reported 10,627 shares. Moreover, City Holding Company has 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 213,190 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bessemer Gru owns 1.64 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cls Invs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Webster Bank N A reported 194,261 shares. Clearbridge Ltd has 0.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd invested in 9,790 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc invested in 0.64% or 167,614 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability has 312,029 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “From Cisco to Advance Auto Parts: Execs at top Triangle employers talk trade war – Triangle Business Journal” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2,120 shares to 650 shares, valued at $52.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 365,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 114,944 shares to 150,789 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 2,781 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 969 shares. Northern Tru reported 68,569 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 4,335 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 650 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 67 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 67,135 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 514 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 12,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 2,577 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.02% or 33,606 shares. State Street Corporation owns 147,298 shares.