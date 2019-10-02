Eqis Capital Management Lifted Republic Svcs (RSG) Position; UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA ORDINARY S (UPZPF) Shorts Raised By 2.3%

UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO SPA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:UPZPF) had an increase of 2.3% in short interest. UPZPF’s SI was 2.78 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.3% from 2.71M shares previously. It closed at $4.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 77.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eqis Capital Management Inc acquired 4,295 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 9,804 shares with $849,000 value, up from 5,509 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $27.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 1.12M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 117,669 shares to 8,557 valued at $364,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 36,443 shares and now owns 331,647 shares. Proshares Tr (CSM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 0.99% above currents $86.15 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Prns Limited Com reported 3,813 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 1.52 million are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. 179,853 are held by Chevy Chase Tru. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 65,000 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 1.89 million shares. Bluestein R H And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 3.77M shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Qs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 62,762 shares. Raymond James Advisors holds 0.04% or 125,357 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 719 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Apg Asset Nv has 812,901 shares.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and banking services primarily in Italy. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers non-life and life insurance products; and reinsurance services to small and medium sized companies.