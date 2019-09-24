Eqis Capital Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $466,693; Market Valuation Rose; Starbucks Co (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed by $388,025 Its Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Co (SBUX) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,976 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 13,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.30 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,542 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41M, up from 45,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $218.29. About 15.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pzena Inv Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv, a California-based fund reported 18,960 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 290,489 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited reported 189,285 shares stake. Stanley reported 8,206 shares stake. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,577 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division reported 83,552 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,461 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested in 1.97% or 1.22M shares. American Invest Serv stated it has 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Madison Hldgs holds 41,995 shares. Hills State Bank And Tru Com has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3.39% or 89,463 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 1.87% or 218,348 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability Co holds 2.68% or 208,516 shares in its portfolio.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 14,273 shares to 141,870 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,374 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Now The Time to Buy AAPL at a Discount? – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) May Get Clues About Its Chances of Winning Tax Case of the Century – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) embarks on EU court battle over 13-bn-euro tax bill – Live Trading News” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Starbucks, Google Score Legal Victories In Europe; Fiat Has To Pay Up – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks says no SEC inquiry – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, KR – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 41,042 shares to 446,380 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Party City Holdco Inc Com by 222,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. De Burlo Gp has 217,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 25,259 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Spark Inv Limited Company holds 0.55% or 93,800 shares. M Secs invested in 14,715 shares. Barnett reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Papp L Roy Associates holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,671 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0.07% or 197,564 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 6.25M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 103,063 are owned by Epoch Inv Prns. Ftb Advisors Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,729 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 31,065 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).