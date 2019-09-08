Eqis Capital Management Increases Stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM); Miller Howard Investments Has Boosted Position in Texas Instrs Com (TXN) by $2.86 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 43,755 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 24,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 645,603 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – SQM SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CHANGE TO VOTING RIGHTS BYLAWS; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 04/05/2018 – Australian lithium miner, Chile’s SQM choose site for new plant in West Australia; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 02/04/2018 – Squeezed Out of SQM Board, Ponce Gets Defensive as Nutrien Exits; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium to Buy Nutrien’s SQM Investment for $65/Shr, Gross Valuation of Approximately $4.07

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 26,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 775,968 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.31M, up from 749,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 627,344 shares to 696,185 shares, valued at $25.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 9,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,991 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,108 shares to 22,485 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 6,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,925 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.