Eqis Capital Management Increases Stake in Ericsson (ERIC); Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Its Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Stake by $528,040

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 47,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,295 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 250,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 3.88M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 1,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,719 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, up from 39,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $507.2. About 322,251 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 4,876 shares to 17,708 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 216,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,687 shares, and cut its stake in Editas Medicine Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Com Ma holds 0.1% or 18,209 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc invested in 507 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 1,885 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co holds 0% or 770 shares. Diversified Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cap Fund Management Sa owns 6,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 110 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Korea-based Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 20,194 shares. Sei Invs reported 71,249 shares. 574 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Cypress Capital Group reported 4,998 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 37,564 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 35,067 shares to 84,039 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,711 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.