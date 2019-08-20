Eqis Capital Management Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Lowered Its Stake

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (FUN) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 19,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 23,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Cedar Fair Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 643,299 shares traded or 119.92% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 35,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 63,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 27,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 7.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup Reorganizes Credit Markets Unit as Lathrop Takes Leave; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baytex Energy: Better And Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 24,143 shares to 7,070 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,614 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,931 were reported by At Comml Bank. Farmers Trust Company invested in 52,855 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Polar Cap Llp holds 1.38 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 657,081 were reported by Glenmede Trust Communication Na. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated accumulated 350,023 shares. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has 5.90 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 17,922 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 22,365 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 269,814 shares. Mirae Asset Comm accumulated 163,802 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 1,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 36,600 are owned by Yorktown & Com.

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cedar Fair Expects Record Revenue in 2019 – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Cedar Fair’s Dividend Dependable? – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy Now That May Be Huge Summertime Winners – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cedar Fair, L.P. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cedar Fair closes on Schlitterbahn parks, triggering start of 120-day option for KCK park – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.