Eqis Capital Management Increases Holding in China Mobile Limited (CHL); Glenview Capital Management Lowered Its Avis Budget Group (CAR) Holding by $24.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 192.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 10,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,314 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 335,711 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- NAMES GOLDMAN SACHS AND CICC AS JOINT SPONSORS TO IPO; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.59 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23 million, down from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 285,181 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COUPLED WITH ADDITION OF LURIE AND SHAMMO, WILL REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Brings Connected Cars to Europe with Groupe PSA Partnership; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $52.41 million for 12.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -189.74% EPS growth.

